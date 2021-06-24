OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

Coming off of a camp offer and several summer trips, 2024 South Carolina prospect Kam Pringle has set his sights on Gainesville as a potential landing spot in his ongoing recruitment.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound 15-year-old has already made two trips to Gainesville to check everything out at the Swamp, with both trips taking place during the month of June.