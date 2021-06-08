OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

After visiting Clemson and South Carolina this past week, 2024 offensive lineman Kam Pringle made his way south to Gainesville on Monday to compete at UF’s Skills and Drills Camp.

Back in May, Pringle told Rivals’ Adam Gorney that he was keyed in on acquiring an offer from the Gators. “I’ve just always loved the Gators,” Pringle said.

Come June 7, and Pringle has achieved that goal.