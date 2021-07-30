2024 RB Jerrick Gibson commits to the Florida Gators
Dan Mullen and the Gators continue to make a splash following Friday Night Lights, as 2024 running back Jerrick Gibson is now committed to UF as well.
Gibson, a local running back who plays high school right down the road from Florida’s campus, was presented with a verbal offer roughly a month ago and has now decided to pull himself off the market. As of now, Florida is the only offer on the table.
“It's been my dream school since I was a kid," Gibson said when asked about why UF is the choice. "The coaches, they really like me, like really like me. They made me feel like family and I just knew it was it.
"We had sat down and had a little meeting with (Dan Mullen) because he called me in for a meeting because I had showed out again. I came back out there when I didn't have to and showed out again. I impressed him again with one of the top performances. He was like, 'I wanted to call you and show you that we really wanted you.' He just sat me down and just talked to me. We talked about nothing to do with football. I was like, 'Yeah, I'm going to commit.'"
For the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Gibson, his offer from the hometown school was extended following two strong camp performances in June.
There is no telling how much more Gibson is going to grow, but the early projection is him suiting up at running back for the orange and blue Running backs coach Greg Knox is the staff member who presented his family with the offer as well.
"That's like my road dog and coach right there," Gibson said of Knox.
While Gibson is the first 2024 prospect to choose the Gators, Dan Mullen's staff reeled in commitments from additional prospects on Friday evening as well.
Rivals250 running back Terrance Gibbs, a 2022 prospect, was the first prospect to make a splash in the headlines, while 2023 Rivals100 wide receiver Raymond Cottrell is now a Gator as well.
