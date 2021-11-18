2024 RB Rod Gainey recaps UF visit, extensive relationships with UF staff
Early on in his recruitment, IMG back Rod Gainey is loving the Florida Gators.
The IMG back continues to run all over opposing teams, catching eyes from all over the nation. Florida offered the Tampa Bay native back in May and hosted him for multiple visits since. Most recently, Gainey visited Gainesville for their matchup with the Samford Bulldogs.
"I've been up there like four times, and I went to three games," Gainey said of his visits to Gainesville when speaking with GT's Corey Bender. "I went to two games this year."
Gainey was also in town for the Alabama game earlier this year.
The IMG back got a firsthand look at the Gators and their effort last Saturday.
"I like how they fight through adversity. Like Samford was really winning, like they put up a fight, and [Florida] just didn't give up. They just kept that energy."
