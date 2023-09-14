Florida opens conference play at home against SEC-West foe Texas A&M from March 15-17.

Gainesville, Fla. – The Southeastern Conference on Wednesday announced conference baseball schedules for all 14 SEC universities for the 2024 season.





The 2024 SEC baseball regular season will be comprised of four weeks of non-conference play followed by 10 weeks of conference series. The first weekend of SEC series is March 15-17, and the regular season concludes May 16-18. The schedule is subject to change for television, including the move of some conference series to begin on Thursdays.

The SEC Tournament is scheduled for May 21-26 at the Hoover Met.

A record-tying 10 SEC teams earned NCAA Tournament bids in 2023 with a nation-leading three teams in the College World Series. Florida concluded its season with a trip to the NCAA College World Series Finals.

The University of Florida baseball team will release its complete 2024 season schedule in the near future. Follow @GatorsBB on social media and stay tuned via FloridaGators.com/Baseball for all the latest updates regarding the Gators on the diamond.

Florida's 2024 SEC Baseball Schedule

March 15-17 Texas A&M at Florida

March 22-24 Florida at LSU

March 29-31 Mississippi State at Florida

April 5-7 Florida at Missouri

April 12-14 South Carolina at Florida

April 19-21 Florida at Vanderbilt

April 26-28 Florida at Arkansas

May 3-5 Tennessee at Florida

May 10-12 Kentucky at Florida

May 16-18 (Thursday-Saturday) Florida at Georgia

May 21-26 SEC Tournament (Hoover, Ala.)









