OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

With a laundry list of visitors on campus June 25, Florida hosted 500-plus campers before the dead period kicked into effect. Amid the long list of visitors was 2024 Buford (Ga.) wide receiver, Khalil Bolden, who was in town for two days.

GT's Corey Bender caught up with Bolden, breaking down his recruitment and Florida visit.

“I had got there Thursday, but I had camp and the visit Friday,” Bolden said. “It was cool because one of my teammates, Isaiah Bond, is committed there. He was telling me how cool the culture is down there.”