2026 QB hits the jackpot, reels in offer from the Florida Gators

Julian Lewis, an eighth grader out of Carrollton, Georgia, received his first scholarship offer from Florida quarterbacks coach Garrick McGee on Wednesday.

“I was super excited,” Lewis told Gators Territory’s Corey Bender. “It came in the second period of school and I was pulled out of class. I talked to coach, and he told me that they were giving me an offer. It was unreal; I was so excited. It was just a whole different level of emotion. I couldn’t even fathom what was happening.”

Lewis said he’s never camped at Florida, and this offer sort of just came out of the blue. Since receiving the green light from the Gators, Lewis has earned verbal offers from Penn State and Georgia Tech as well.

What makes the eighth grader so special?

“I’ve always been pretty accurate with the ball, and I know where I’m going to put the ball before I throw it,” Lewis said.