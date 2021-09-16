2026 QB hits the jackpot, reels in offer from the Florida Gators
Julian Lewis, an eighth grader out of Carrollton, Georgia, received his first scholarship offer from Florida quarterbacks coach Garrick McGee on Wednesday.
“I was super excited,” Lewis told Gators Territory’s Corey Bender. “It came in the second period of school and I was pulled out of class. I talked to coach, and he told me that they were giving me an offer. It was unreal; I was so excited. It was just a whole different level of emotion. I couldn’t even fathom what was happening.”
Lewis said he’s never camped at Florida, and this offer sort of just came out of the blue. Since receiving the green light from the Gators, Lewis has earned verbal offers from Penn State and Georgia Tech as well.
What makes the eighth grader so special?
“I’ve always been pretty accurate with the ball, and I know where I’m going to put the ball before I throw it,” Lewis said.
Although he’s still in middle school, Lewis is playing with the high school freshman team right now and is certainly enjoying his time.
“We’re 3-0 right now,” Lewis said. “We’ve won every game by 20-30 (points) or more. I’ve got a great group of kids around me right now, so just riding it out with my teammates, and just trying to get through the rest of the season.”
Being from Georgia, Lewis has made a couple trips already to college football games this fall as stadiums are back to full capacity.
“I went to Georgia Tech and Northern Illinois, and then I went to Georgia and UAB,” Lewis said.
When it comes to Florida, Lewis and quarterbacks coach Garrick McGee have already been in contact about a potential visit for this Saturday’s game against top-ranked Alabama.
“We’re going to probably make that work,” Lewis said.
The 5-foot-11, 160-pound gunslinger is still motivated to get better even though he’s already received his first scholarship offer.
“I’m still in middle school, so I’ve got a long way to go,” Lewis said. “I don’t want these offers to just sit here. I know I’ve got to get better every day just to maintain those offers. Right now, they’re just offering me based off what they expect from me because they see the potential. I want that potential to come true, so I’m just going to keep working.”
Stay tuned to Gators Territory.