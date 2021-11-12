3-2-1: Best players must play; additional staff changes; 2022 class

1. Dan Mullen must hit a home run with the new hires.

With the departures of Todd Grantham and John Hevesy, Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators have some holes in the coaching staff that need to be filled and they need to be filled with home-run hires.

Mullen has a track record of making the “safe” hire by going with people he already knows or has already worked with; well, that’s not going to work in this situation. Those moves have put him into the situation he is now. Dan Mullen has to go out and make a splash hire, someone who can not only coach and develop players well but also can really recruit.

Dan Mullen will never be the elite recruiter, but he has to be smart enough to surround himself with those types if he wants to try and turn things around. The time for safe hires is gone. Dan has to hit a home run on these replacements or he could very well be looking for a new job this time next year.

2. Florida has to finish strong.

With the Gators currently sitting at 4-5, they are in danger of having their first losing season since just before Dan Mullen was hired in 2017. The Samford game this Saturday should be an easy win for Florida, but then they close out the year with a game in Columbia, Missouri and then a rivalry game against Florida State in the Swamp.

Dan Mullen’s seat is getting hot, and should he drop another game before the end of the year, there is speculation he could be on the chopping block. The Gators need to win out in order to prevent that conversation from happening.

3. The best players have to play, period.

Something that has been long known about Dan Mullen-coached teams is that he and his staff have a favoritism towards seniority. The older players get the start or most playing time, even if the younger guys behind them are more talented. That has to stop now.

The best player at their position needs to play regardless of age, experience, etc. It’s funny to me that schools like Alabama, Ohio State, and Georgia can find a way to get their talented younger players on the field, but Florida struggles to do that.

Now we as the media don’t get to see what happens in practice every day, but we do see what happens on Saturdays. And if you want to be a successful program, you have to put the best players on the field.