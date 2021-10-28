1. Dan Mullen will have a solid scheme.

Since Dan Mullen was hired, It has been said among the Florida fanbase that no one plays up or down to their competition like Dan Mullen, and quite frankly, it’s very true. But since Florida is playing the number one team in the country and it's a rivalry game, I think it’s safe to say he will be prepared, at least offensively, to call a good game.

While I think Anthony Richardson should get the majority of the snaps on Saturday, I don’t think it will matter who starts because Dan will have a solid game plan drawn up offensively.

2. Georgia will test the Gators' run defense.

After an embarrassing showing against the run when playing LSU, I fully expect the Bulldogs to lean on the rushing attack until Florida proves they can stop it.

LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price put up almost 300 yards on the ground against the Gators and quite frankly, Georgia has four backs on their roster that are better than Davis-Price. Georgia started out last year's game with a huge run and I expect them to do the same this year.

3. Kirby Smart will put pressure on Florida’s quarterbacks.

Georgia has arguably the best defense in the country and is going against a Florida offense that will be looking to run the ball. Against UGA’s front seven, that might prove to be difficult for the Gators, so they will likely have to rely on the passing game at some point, and when they do, the Georgia defense will look to make Florida’s QBs uncomfortable.

Whether that be just with the front four that has first-round talent across the line or blitzing linebackers and safeties that are as fast as they come in college football, Georgia will look to pressure the UF play callers into mistakes.