News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-12 10:37:19 -0600') }} basketball Edit

3-2-1: Gators basketball stumbles

Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory
Staff
@JacquieFran_

Florida basketball's rollercoaster season continues. The Gators yielded 91 points on Saturday night to a Missouri team that averaged just 66.7 points per game prior to the contest. Florida fell 91-...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}