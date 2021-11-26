3-2-1: Going out with a bang; UF's RB rotation; Richardson's second start
Three Things we Know
1. There will be no shortage of energy or motivation on Saturday.
Although the Gators go into the game with a losing record and without a head coach, there should be no shortage of energy or motivation.
Both Florida and Florida State have to win this game to reach bowl eligibility, so there is a good bit riding on this matchup, but more than that, it’s an in-state rivalry game. Several of these players know each other from high school or going through the recruiting process and want to have those bragging rights throughout the next year.
This game will also determine which team is the best of the big three in the state. Regardless of the records, this game is usually a hard-fought matchup and should not be one short of energy and motivation.
2. Florida State is going to run the football.
Since the Seminoles have gone on their mini run of improved play, they have been running the ball much better both with their running backs and newly-entrenched starter, Jordan Travis.
Florida has struggled to stop the run over the last few weeks, which plays right into Florida State’s strengths. Expect the Seminoles to test that Gators run defense early and often to make Florida prove they can stop it.
3. Anthony Richardson will be getting his first start in the Swamp.
Earlier this week, Emory Jones went down with a lower leg injury in practice but was able to practice again on Wednesday; however, all signs point toward Richardson getting his second-career start and first start at home.
The Gainesville native should have been starting much earlier in the year but will finally get a second chance to show everyone what he can do without the threat of being pulled for someone else.
Growing up in Gainesville, Richardson is well aware of how important this rivalry is, so there should be no shortage of juice coming from the talented, young quarterback.
Two Questions we Have
1. Will we see Florida’s running back rotation continue?
One of the biggest gripes fans had with the team this year was the inexplicable running back rotation that Florida used throughout the entire season. Regardless of what back was running well, a different back would come out onto the field just about every drive.
When Dan Mullen was asked about the rotation, he shifted the blame toward Greg Knox, who is now the interim head coach for Florida’s final game of the season. We will finally get to see if Mullen’s comments were true or if it was just him shifting the blame so he didn’t have to answer questions about it.
Florida hasn’t had a running back receive double-digit carries since week four against Tennessee and more than 14 carries on the season. So, will the Gators finally stick with the hot hand this week, or will the rotation continue?
2. Can Florida force turnovers?
Part of the reason for the Gators' record this season has been turnover margin. Florida has turned the ball over 18 times this year and only forced 10 for a turnover margin of negative eight on the season. The Florida defense has struggled this year to force other teams to turn the ball over, but could that change this week?
Florida State is also a team that has turned the ball over 18 times on the season but has done better in recent weeks. If the Gators want to be able to win this game against an FSU team that has been improving in recent weeks, they will have to force turnovers, but can they?
One Prediction
1. Florida will win the game on Saturday.
As I said earlier, there should be no shortage of energy for this game from players, fans, or staff, as it is the last game of the year, senior day, and quite possibly the last time all those coaches will have the Gator logo on their chest. The players will want to send their seniors and coaches out on a high note, and the fans will be happy this game marks the beginning of change for the Florida football program.
With an amped up crowd and players for the rivalry game along with some small changes I expect to see now that Dan Mullen is no longer on the sidelines, I think Florida will be able to pull out a win on Saturday.