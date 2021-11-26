3-2-1: Going out with a bang; UF's RB rotation; Richardson's second start

1. There will be no shortage of energy or motivation on Saturday.

Although the Gators go into the game with a losing record and without a head coach, there should be no shortage of energy or motivation.

Both Florida and Florida State have to win this game to reach bowl eligibility, so there is a good bit riding on this matchup, but more than that, it’s an in-state rivalry game. Several of these players know each other from high school or going through the recruiting process and want to have those bragging rights throughout the next year.

This game will also determine which team is the best of the big three in the state. Regardless of the records, this game is usually a hard-fought matchup and should not be one short of energy and motivation.

2. Florida State is going to run the football.

Since the Seminoles have gone on their mini run of improved play, they have been running the ball much better both with their running backs and newly-entrenched starter, Jordan Travis.

Florida has struggled to stop the run over the last few weeks, which plays right into Florida State’s strengths. Expect the Seminoles to test that Gators run defense early and often to make Florida prove they can stop it.

3. Anthony Richardson will be getting his first start in the Swamp.

Earlier this week, Emory Jones went down with a lower leg injury in practice but was able to practice again on Wednesday; however, all signs point toward Richardson getting his second-career start and first start at home.

The Gainesville native should have been starting much earlier in the year but will finally get a second chance to show everyone what he can do without the threat of being pulled for someone else.

Growing up in Gainesville, Richardson is well aware of how important this rivalry is, so there should be no shortage of juice coming from the talented, young quarterback.