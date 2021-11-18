1. Missouri is going to feed Tyler Badie

The Doak Walker Award semi-finalist is having a season to remember for the Tigers and one of three players in the last 15 seasons to have four 200-yard rushing games in a season.

Badie has 1,247 yards and 12 touchdowns on 200 carries for an impressive 6.2 yards per carry in the season. He is also the team leader in receptions with 50 and third on the team in receiving yards with 337 and four touchdowns to go along with it.

Badie is by far the most explosive player on Missouri’s offense, and they will use a number of ways to get the ball in his hands to help them win the game.

2. Connor Bazelak is turnover prone

While the Missouri quarterback has thrown for 2,310 yards and 15 touchdowns on an impressive 68 percent completion percentage, he does have a tendency to throw the ball to the other team. Bazelak has thrown 10 interceptions so far on the season, including five in his last three games.

Missouri is having an open competition at quarterback leading up to this game, but if Bazelak is named the starter, the Gators could force a couple of turnovers to help out a struggling defense.

3. Florida needs to run the ball

The Gators had been a run-heavy team all year until the last few weeks of the season. I understand not trying to pound the ball against a Georgia defense that is likely the best unit we have seen in college football over the last few years, but coming out with an air-raid style attack against teams like South Carolina and Samford baffled me.

Dameon Pierce was just graded as the best running back in college football by Pro Football Focus and only averages just over seven carries a game. Missouri has one of the worst run defenses in college football and Florida has the highest-graded running back, which seems like it should be a pretty simple game plan.

Florida needs to run the ball and keep Tyler Badie off the field to help out their defense.