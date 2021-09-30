1. Florida will continue to lean on the running game

The Gators have a very defined identity on offense this year and it’s very simple: run the ball. A complete 180 from last year as the No. 1 passing offense, Florida now has the nation's No. 3 rushing offense, averaging 322.5 yards per game at a nation high 7.46 yards per carry.

Whether it’s Emory Jones, Anthony Richardson, or the bevy of running backs at their disposal, the Gators are going to run, run, and run some more in hopes of dominating their opponent on the ground.

2. Kentucky will look to take deep shots against Florida’s DBs