1. Florida will be looking to get winning and offense back on track

After two losses in a row and losing three out of the last four, the Gators will be looking to get back on track this weekend against a subpar South Carolina team.

Florida is favored by 18 points and should be able to get its offense moving after almost failing to score last Saturday against one of the best defenses college football has seen in quite some time. Look for Dan Mullen to get the running game going again and to give his QB, whether it be Anthony or Emory, some easy throws to build confidence after a rough performance in Jacksonville.

2. South Carolina has talent along the defensive line

Although they currently rank 87th in the country in run defense and 61st in sacks, the Gamecocks have some elite talent along the defensive line. They have four former blue-chip prospects along the defensive front, including two five-stars, in Aaron Sterling, Kingsley Enagbare, Zacch Pickens and Jordan Burch.

If they find a way to make things click, the talent is there to be able to be a real force for opposing offensive lines.

3. Florida will be able to get after the South Carolina quarterback

Florida has one of the better defensive lines in college football when it comes to getting after the passer, already racking up 22 sacks on the year, which Is good for 26th in the country.

Well, the South Carolina offensive line is equally as good at letting their quarterback get sacked, giving up 20 sacks on the year. With what looks like South Carolina’s third starting QB this season in Jason Brown, Florida should be able to rack up some sacks on Saturday evening.