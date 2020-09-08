While the moratorium on visits since the middle of March has led to an offseason that is far from traditional, it hasn't made recruiting any less important for college football programs.

In-person events have been replaced by virtual tours, film breakdowns have been done over Zoom and some prospects, such as Donovan McMillon, have taken solo trips to the schools they are considering.

With so much still going on in the world of recruiting, GatorsTerritory wanted to cover several topics related to Florida football's recruiting efforts. In this edition of "3-2-1," we take a look at the noteworthy storylines from Sept. 1, where things stand with a coveted junior tight end, the program's most likely flip candidate and much more.