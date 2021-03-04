GatorsTerritory - 3 FAMU players to watch vs. Gators

The Florida Gators will host the FAMU Rattlers at Florida Ballpark for a three-game weekend series starting Friday night. FAMU come into this series still searching for their first win of the season. FAMU starts the 2021 season with a 0-8 record with losses to Stetson and South Florida. FAMU has one of the worst offenses in the country, as they have a team batting average of .177, which ranks 214th in the country. Their pitching staff isn’t much better with a team ERA of 7.14, which ranks 195th in the country. While FAMU has had an ugly start to their 2021 season, they still have some quality players in their lineup and pitching staff. Here are three FAMU players to watch for against the Florida Gators.

OF LJ Bryant

Junior outfielder LJ Bryant is without a doubt the top hitter in the Rattlers' lineup. The Georgia native is slashing .348/.448/.522 with eight hits, one home run, and a .970 OPS. Bryant also leads the team in stolen bases (1), walks (4), and total bases (12). The Gulf Coast State College transfer is the Rattler’s cleanup hitter and was a starter last season. In his 2020 season, Bryant batted .232 with thirteen hits, a home run, 10 RBI, and seven walks. Bryant is also the only player on the Rattlers' offense that is batting over .300 with more than one start. The Florida pitching staff knows that Bryant is their top hitters and run producers on their lineup.

LHP Shawn Host

Shawn Host is a 6’6” 230-pound left-handed pitcher and has been FAMU’s best bullpen arm to start the 2021 season. Host has made two appearances this season with zero starts. The tall southpaw has pitched 6.1 innings with a 0.00 ERA, 0.47 WHIP, five strikeouts, and .095 opponent batting average. Before arriving at FAMU, Host played two seasons at Andrews College. During his JUCO stint, Host posted a career 3.87 ERA with a 7-6 record, 8.02 K/9, and walked 35 batters in 97.2 innings pitched. Host also started in 19 of the 21 games he appeared in.

RHP Kyle Coleman