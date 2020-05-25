3 unexpected freshman contributors for Florida in 2020
Over the past two seasons, Florida coach Dan Mullen and his staff have shown a willingness to play true freshmen.
Defensive back Trey Dean III, running back Dameon Pierce and kicker Evan McPherson made an impact in 2018, while cornerback Kaiir Elam and linebackers Khris Bogle and Mohamoud Diabate all earned snaps last year.
The Gators even got an unexpected freshman contribution from three-star signee Ethan White. He started at right guard against Vanderbilt and was in the rotation for the final three games of the 2019 season.
“Ethan White,” Mullen said on signing day, “I think he was our lowest ranked recruit according to websites, and he played the most. Honestly, I think it's two years in a row because I think actually Evan had that the year before. He was our lowest ranked recruit and he played the most. It's kind of a deal that way.”
Earlier this month, Gators Territory looked at the realistic expectations for Florida’s top 2020 signees. Here are three class members who, like White, could be unexpected freshman contributors this fall.
DB Tre’Vez Johnson
Mullen singled out Johnson as the sleeper of the class on signing day. Despite being just 175 pounds, Johnson packs a strong punch with his hits and plays heavier than he weighs. He’s a violent tackler who is very physical at the line of scrimmage and can deliver a knockout blow. Johnson is rated as a cornerback, but was recruited as a nickel for Florida’s STAR position. With Marco Wilson switching back to outside corner and Dean making the move to safety, the STAR spot is up for grabs in 2020. Amari Burney or Chester Kimbrough will likely start, but Johnson has a chance to be the backup and should see plenty of playing time on special teams.
ATH Fenley Graham
Gator Nation, say hello to your new return man. Graham is one of seven DB signees for the Gators and was recruited not only as a boundary cornerback, but a return specialist. His numbers were incredible at Lakeland, averaging 48.6 yards per kickoff return in 2018 and 44.3 yards as a senior. Graham was just as dangerous on punt return, averaging 22.6 yards per return in 2018 and 21.7 yards last year with two touchdowns. With the departure of receivers Freddie Swain and Tyrie Cleveland, Graham should take over both return duties and will be a weapon on special teams.
OL Gerald Mincey
Mincey is the lowest-rated recruit in Florida's class outside of punter Jeremy Crawshaw, but has one of the highest ceilings. He possesses raw size and a great frame at 6-foot-5, but is more of a road grader who plays with a mean streak and excels at run blocking. He has exceptional athleticism and footwork for a 317-pound lineman and uses his hands well. Mincey could benefit from a redshirt, but he's also capable of cracking the two-deep rotation at right tackle or one of the guard spots — especially if injuries happen. His arrival will help lessen the blow of losing signees Issiah Walker and Wardrick Wilson.