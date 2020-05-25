Over the past two seasons, Florida coach Dan Mullen and his staff have shown a willingness to play true freshmen.

Defensive back Trey Dean III, running back Dameon Pierce and kicker Evan McPherson made an impact in 2018, while cornerback Kaiir Elam and linebackers Khris Bogle and Mohamoud Diabate all earned snaps last year.

The Gators even got an unexpected freshman contribution from three-star signee Ethan White. He started at right guard against Vanderbilt and was in the rotation for the final three games of the 2019 season.

“Ethan White,” Mullen said on signing day, “I think he was our lowest ranked recruit according to websites, and he played the most. Honestly, I think it's two years in a row because I think actually Evan had that the year before. He was our lowest ranked recruit and he played the most. It's kind of a deal that way.”

Earlier this month, Gators Territory looked at the realistic expectations for Florida’s top 2020 signees. Here are three class members who, like White, could be unexpected freshman contributors this fall.