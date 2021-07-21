31 Florida Gators in the Olympics

After a full year postponement 31 Florida Gators are ready to represent their countries in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 31 athletes this year is the fifth-highest total of any school in the country and the third-most in school history. Florida had 35 athletes at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games. The Gators also had 31 athletes at the 2016 Olympics.

In addition to the 31 athletes that will be competing in their various sports, Florida will have two coaches at the games. Mike Holloway is the head coach of Team USA's Track & Field team and Anthony Nesty is an assistant coach for the Men's Swimming team.

Opening ceremonies will be held on Friday but three Gators were in action on Tuesday as the USA Softball team defeated Italy 2-0. The softball team will compete again on Wednesday against Canada at 6:30 am ET on NBCSN.

Florida will have two more athletes open their Olympic games when Canada's soccer team plays Japan on Wednesday at 6:30 am ET on NBCSN.