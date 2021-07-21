31 Florida Gators in the Olympics
After a full year postponement 31 Florida Gators are ready to represent their countries in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
The 31 athletes this year is the fifth-highest total of any school in the country and the third-most in school history. Florida had 35 athletes at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games. The Gators also had 31 athletes at the 2016 Olympics.
In addition to the 31 athletes that will be competing in their various sports, Florida will have two coaches at the games. Mike Holloway is the head coach of Team USA's Track & Field team and Anthony Nesty is an assistant coach for the Men's Swimming team.
Opening ceremonies will be held on Friday but three Gators were in action on Tuesday as the USA Softball team defeated Italy 2-0. The softball team will compete again on Wednesday against Canada at 6:30 am ET on NBCSN.
Florida will have two more athletes open their Olympic games when Canada's soccer team plays Japan on Wednesday at 6:30 am ET on NBCSN.
Florida Gators Olympic Roster
(Athlete-Country-Sport/Event)
(In alphabetical order by sport/event)
Mark Kolozsvary - USA - Baseball
Bradley Beal - USA - Basketball (OUT due to COVID)
Marife Torres - Puerto Rico - Golf
Leanne Wong - USA - Gymnastics
Adriana Leon - Canada - Soccer
Deanne Rose - Canada - Soccer
Michelle Moultrie - USA - Softball
Aubree Munro - USA - Softball
Kelsey Stewart - USA - Softball
Natalie Hinds - USA - Swimming
Amro Al-Wir - Jordan - Swimming
Caeleb Dressel - USA - Swimming
Bobby Finke - USA - Swimming
Eric Friese - Germany - Swimming
Enzo Martinez-Scarpe - Uruguay - Swimming
Alfonso Mestre - Venezuela - Swimming
Kieran Smith - USA - Swimming
Doneisha Anderson - Bahamas - Track & Field
Lloydricia Cameron - Jamaica - Track & Field
Yanis David - France - Track & Field
Genevieve LaCaze Gregson - Australia - Track & Field
Taylor Manson - USA - Track & Field
Cory McGee - USA - Track & Field
Marija Vucenovic - Serbia - Track & Field
Andres Arroyo - Puerto Rico - Track & Field
Will Claye - USA - Track & Field
Marquis Dendy - USA - Track & Field
Joseph Fahnbulleh - Liberia - Track & Field
Grant. Holloway - USA - Track & Field
Eddie Lovett - U.S. Virgin Islands - Track & Field
Hakim Sani Brown - Japan - Track & Field
Quick Facts
Four Gator Olympians were National Athlete of the Year in their sport: Caeleb Dressel, Yanis David, Marquis Dendy, Grant Holloway.
180 different Gators have participated in the Olympic Games, combining for 292 Olympic appearances
Gators have won 126 Olympic medals (60 gold, 33 silver, 33 bronze)
59 different Gators have won an Olympic medal
Gators have won Olympic medals in 9 different sports (Baseball, Basketball, Bobsleigh, Gymnastics, Soccer, Swimming, Tennis, Track & Field and Indoor Volleyball)
Gators have represented 41 different countries during the Olympic Games (Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Belgium, Bermuda, Bosnia, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, Columbia, Croatia, Curacao, Estonia, France, Georgia, Germany, Great Britain, Guam, Haiti, Hungry, Iceland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Saint Kits/Nevis, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, Trinidad & Tobago, Tunisia, United States, U.S. Virgin Islands and Venezuela)
|School
|2020 Olympic Athletes
|
Southern California
|
61
|
Stanford
|
51
|
California
|
46
|
UCLA
|
42
|
Florida
|
31
|
Michigan
|
29
|
Georgia
|
28
|
LSU
|
23
|
Texas A&M
|
23
|
Alabama
|
22