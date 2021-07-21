 GatorsTerritory - 31 Florida Gators in the Olympics
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-21 07:57:57 -0500') }} other sports Edit

31 Florida Gators in the Olympics

Nick de la Torre • GatorsTerritory
@delatorre

After a full year postponement 31 Florida Gators are ready to represent their countries in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 31 athletes this year is the fifth-highest total of any school in the country and the third-most in school history. Florida had 35 athletes at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games. The Gators also had 31 athletes at the 2016 Olympics.

In addition to the 31 athletes that will be competing in their various sports, Florida will have two coaches at the games. Mike Holloway is the head coach of Team USA's Track & Field team and Anthony Nesty is an assistant coach for the Men's Swimming team.

Opening ceremonies will be held on Friday but three Gators were in action on Tuesday as the USA Softball team defeated Italy 2-0. The softball team will compete again on Wednesday against Canada at 6:30 am ET on NBCSN.

Florida will have two more athletes open their Olympic games when Canada's soccer team plays Japan on Wednesday at 6:30 am ET on NBCSN.

Florida Gators Olympic Roster 

(Athlete-Country-Sport/Event)

(In alphabetical order by sport/event)

Mark Kolozsvary - USA - Baseball

Bradley Beal - USA - Basketball (OUT due to COVID)

Marife Torres - Puerto Rico - Golf

Leanne Wong - USA - Gymnastics

Adriana Leon - Canada - Soccer

Deanne Rose - Canada - Soccer

Michelle Moultrie - USA - Softball

Aubree Munro - USA - Softball

Kelsey Stewart - USA - Softball

Natalie Hinds - USA - Swimming

Amro Al-Wir - Jordan - Swimming

Caeleb Dressel - USA - Swimming

Bobby Finke - USA - Swimming

Eric Friese - Germany - Swimming

Enzo Martinez-Scarpe - Uruguay - Swimming

Alfonso Mestre - Venezuela - Swimming

Kieran Smith - USA - Swimming

Doneisha Anderson - Bahamas - Track & Field

Lloydricia Cameron - Jamaica - Track & Field

Yanis David - France - Track & Field

Genevieve LaCaze Gregson - Australia - Track & Field

Taylor Manson - USA - Track & Field

Cory McGee - USA - Track & Field

Marija Vucenovic - Serbia - Track & Field

Andres Arroyo - Puerto Rico - Track & Field

Will Claye - USA - Track & Field

Marquis Dendy - USA - Track & Field

Joseph Fahnbulleh - Liberia - Track & Field

Grant. Holloway - USA - Track & Field

Eddie Lovett - U.S. Virgin Islands - Track & Field

Hakim Sani Brown - Japan - Track & Field

Quick Facts 

Four Gator Olympians were National Athlete of the Year in their sport: Caeleb Dressel, Yanis David, Marquis Dendy, Grant Holloway.

180 different Gators have participated in the Olympic Games, combining for 292 Olympic appearances

Gators have won 126 Olympic medals (60 gold, 33 silver, 33 bronze)

59 different Gators have won an Olympic medal

Gators have won Olympic medals in 9 different sports (Baseball, Basketball, Bobsleigh, Gymnastics, Soccer, Swimming, Tennis, Track & Field and Indoor Volleyball)

Gators have represented 41 different countries during the Olympic Games (Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Belgium, Bermuda, Bosnia, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, Columbia, Croatia, Curacao, Estonia, France, Georgia, Germany, Great Britain, Guam, Haiti, Hungry, Iceland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Saint Kits/Nevis, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, Trinidad & Tobago, Tunisia, United States, U.S. Virgin Islands and Venezuela)

Schools with most athletes represented in the Olympics
School  2020 Olympic Athletes

Southern California

61

Stanford

51

California

46

UCLA

42

Florida

31

Michigan

29

Georgia

28

LSU

23

Texas A&M

23

Alabama

22
