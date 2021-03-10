OFFER: Use promo code UF60 to receive 60 days of FREE PREMIUM access!

The University of Florida hosted one of its priority out-of-state targets for a virtual visit on Monday.

Gentry Williams, who recently included the Gators in his top six, was greeted by the majority of Dan Mullen's staff this week and came away impressed by the program's presentation, especially when wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales stepped into the spotlight.

The Oklahoma native opens up about what impressed him the most, his time spent with Dan Mullen, why the Gators are a top option in his recruitment and much more.