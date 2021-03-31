4-star DE breaks down Gators offer, wastes no time scheduling virtual visit
Even though he is already armed with 40-plus offers, four-star defensive end DJ Wesolak is still making the headlines after earning four additional offers over the last week and a half alone.
In addition to Alabama, LSU and North Carolina, the 6-foot-6, 235-pound junior is fresh off a scholarship offer from the University of Florida as well. Dan Mullen's staff has been communicating with Wesolak for a couple of months, but it was on Tuesday when the SEC East program officially pulled the trigger.
In addition to the aforementioned programs, the 14th-ranked weak-side defensive end holds offers from Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Clemson, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan and Auburn among others.
An All-American Bowl commit out of Boonville (MO) High, Wesolak spoke with GatorsTerritory about why Florida is an intriguing option, his impression of Todd Grantham, when the Gators will receive a virtual visit and more.
