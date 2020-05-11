OFFER: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code "UF2020"

Much of Florida's fan base is somewhat accustomed to the prospects making up the program's target list along the defensive line, and in terms of the very top of the wish list, not a whole lot has changed either.

In-state targets such as Leonard Taylor, Savion Collins and Desmond Watson remain as top priorities for the staff, but there is an out-of-state offeree who is starting to work himself into that conversation as well. He also received the red-carpet treatment during Monday's virtual visit, as the majority of Dan Mullen's staff pushed all the right buttons in a variety of ways.