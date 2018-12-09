Ticker
4-star Mohamoud Diabate saw “different phases” of UF during official visit

Chad Simmons
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory.com
Recruiting Reporter

For the first and only time in his recruitment, four-star defensive end Mohamoud Diabate made his way to a college campus for an official visit.

Diabate, who has been committed to the Florida Gators since August, was in Gainesville during a major recruiting weekend for the football program. Even with a multitude of highly-rated targets in town for officials, the prospect from Auburn (Al.) enjoyed his stay at UF.

