There were a number of UF pledges and targets in attendance for the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in Central Florida this past Sunday.

A notable priority prospect for the Gators who made the trip to Lakeland was Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf junior, Jalen Rivers.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Rivers, who walked away with Offensive Line MVP honors, recently included Florida in his list of top five schools as well. Rivers spoke to GT’s Corey Bender about his interest in Dan Mullen’s program and why the school made the cut for him last month.