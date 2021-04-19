4-star RB target Gi'Bran Payne talks Florida, feeling like a top priority
As Rivals250 running back Gi'Bran Payne prepares to set up official visits, three things seem to take precedence: Educational advantages, a strong relationship with the coaching staff and comfort within the college environment.
Payne has been in contact with Florida for more than a year, and he was offered last August. In February, Payne announced his top five schools, which includes Florida, Alabama, Notre Dame, Northwestern and Penn State.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news