4-star WR details offer from Gators, early connection with three UF coaches
Four-star wide receiver Braylon James has been busy in the month of May, racking up offers from six SEC schools: Florida, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Tennessee.
The latest schools to offer the 2023 prospect were LSU and South Carolina, coming in just one day after Georgia and Florida offered James scholarships on May 15.
After talking with the assistant director of player personnel Kevin Bolden, wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales stepped in to deliver the offer to James himself.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news