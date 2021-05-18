Four-star wide receiver Braylon James has been busy in the month of May, racking up offers from six SEC schools: Florida, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The latest schools to offer the 2023 prospect were LSU and South Carolina, coming in just one day after Georgia and Florida offered James scholarships on May 15.

After talking with the assistant director of player personnel Kevin Bolden, wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales stepped in to deliver the offer to James himself.