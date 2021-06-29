5 Gators Named to SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

OFFER: Use promo code "VISITS2021" to receive FREE PREMIUM access through August 10!

Five Florida Gators have been named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll for their achievements in the classroom.

Receivers Xzavier Henderson, Justin Shorter, tight end Jonathan Odom, safety Mordecai McDaniel, and graduate student Stewart Reese were all honored on Tuesday. Henderson, McDaniel, and Odom are all pursuing degrees in Social & Behavioral Sciences. Shorter is majoring in Education Sciences and Reese is in graduate school for Tourism, Events and Recreation Management.

To be recognized for the SEC Academic Honor Roll, each student-athlete must meet the following criteria: 1) have a GPA of 3.00 for either the preceding academic year or have a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution; 2) be on scholarship, a letter winner or have participated on a varsity team for two years if non-scholarship; 3) have completed 24 semester hours of non-remedial credit at the nominating institution; and 4) have been a member of the varsity team for the sport's entire NCAA Championship segment.