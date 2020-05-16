With just over three months until kickoff, Gators Territory continues to look ahead to the 2020 season. Earlier in the week, we listed five potential All-SEC players for Florida this fall. Here are five players with the potential to have a breakout year.

WR Jacob Copeland

After appearing in only three games and redshirting in 2018, wide receiver Jacob Copeland saw significantly more playing time last season. He finished with 21 receptions for 273 yards and two touchdowns, along with four rushing attempts for 28 yards. Copeland had his best game at South Carolina, hauling in three catches for 89 yards and a touchdown. Following that performance, the buzz around his name began to grow. Copeland was held back by injuries his first year and depth his second, but this upcoming season is a golden opportunity for him to have a breakout year. The Gators will be without Van Jefferson, Freddie Swain, Josh Hammond and Tyrie Cleveland, four top targets from 2019. With so many departures, expect Copeland to become one of Kyle Trask's go-to targets along with Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney.

LB Brenton Cox Jr.

As a former five-star recruit, landing Georgia transfer Brenton Cox Jr. last year was a big win for Dan Mullen and his staff. Look for Cox to take over Jonathan Greenard’s role in 2020 and become an integral part of Florida’s pass rush. Prior to transferring, Cox played in all 13 games for Georgia in 2018 and totaled 20 tackles (seven solo). He received his first start against Texas in the Sugar Bowl and recorded a career-high six stops. Cox wasn't granted a waiver to play in 2019, so this year will give him the chance to have a standout season. He will have big shoes to fill replacing Greenard, but UF defensive coordinator Todd Grantham always produces with his starter at the Buck position. Coupled with the next player on our list, Florida’s pass rush could be just as effective as it was last season.

DL Zachary Carter

With Jabari Zuniga moving on to the NFL, that leaves the door open for Zachary Carter to become a permanent starter on Florida’s defensive line. Carter actually played in more games than Zuniga in 2019 due to some issues with injury, but Zuniga still edged him on the number of starts. While Carter started only two contests, Zuniga made five starts and finished the season with 14 total tackles and three sacks. Carter registered 30 total tackles and tied Mohamoud Diabate for second on the team with 4.5 sacks, behind only Greenard. With his ability to play strongside defensive end or tackle, Carter's snaps and production should increase in 2020. If he and Cox can find the chemistry that Greenard and Zuniga had, those two have what it takes to become Florida’s next great pass rush duo.

DL Tedarrell Slaton

Rising senior Tedarrell Slaton is another member of Florida’s defensive line who's primed for a breakout year. He finished last season with 29 total tackles (12 solo) and two sacks in 12 games played. Although he didn’t see any starts, that will change in 2020 as he takes over for Adam Shuler. The two had comparable numbers in 2019, with Shuler making 29 tackles (11 solo) and 3.5 sacks. Shuler's seniority and the fact that he started consistently in 2018 earned him the job last season. But Slaton showed flashes throughout the year, and it's now time for him to shine with Shuler in the NFL.

DB Chester Kimbrough