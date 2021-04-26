GatorsTerritory - 5 questions for the Gators and the 2021 NFL Draft

The Florida Gators have a potential top-five pick, a Heisman finalist, a human joystick, and 13 more draft-eligible players in 2021. With Kyle Pitts looking like he will be the highest drafted Gator since Vernon Hargreaves went 11th overall in 2016, although it's expected Pitts will be doing local press with his new team by the time the 11th pick is announced, and a slew of other Gators on the cusp of reaching the NFL we wanted to breakdown what will happen this week. Gator Territory caught up with Trevor Sikkema of The Draft Network to talk about the Florida Gators and where they will end up when the draft starts this week.

What is Kyle Pitts' destination? Is it Atlanta, Miami or somewhere else?

Trevor Sikkema: I think it has to be one of those two. I think Atlanta is the ceiling and Miami is the floor. No way he gets past Miami at No. 6. People talk about Pitts like he's the most sure thing in the draft.

Does somebody take Kyle Trask at the end of round one or could you see him slide?

I have not heard any round one buzz on Kyle Trask at all. I think he's a late day two, maybe even early day three player. It just depends on where a team is quarterback wise and how early they want to take a player they know won't be starting for them early.

Who is a guy (not Trask, Toney, Pitts) that you’d bang the table for if you were a scout for a team?

Trevon Grimes is my guy I would stand up for somewhere on day three. I think his best production is ahead of him. He's a natural receiver who showed up really big in certain moments. He'll be a day three pick, but I'd be one of those scouts saying he better be on our team when it's all said and done.

After Kyle Pitts, Kadarius Toney and Kyle Trask, who is the next Gator taken?

Likely offensive tackle Stone Forsythe. He's been gaining some serious buzz over the last month. He could see his name somewhere at the end of the Top 100, which. would be a late third round pick. Marco Wilson could also be in that conversation after an incredible pro day.

How many Gators get drafted this year?