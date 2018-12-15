Earlier this week, five-star cornerback Chris Steele released a list of the final five schools in his recruitment. Unsurprisingly, the former USC pledge included the Trojans, along with Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon, and South Carolina.

A day after he tweeted out his finalists, the Gators sent a couple of coaches to Bellflower (Calif.) to conduct an in-home visit with Steele. Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and safeties coach Ron English represented Florida in their last face-to-face meeting with the Rivals100 prospect.

While speaking to GatorsTerritory, Steele, who will be signing on Dec. 19, broke down his time with the two assistants and gave the visit a perfect rating.