Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-15 16:09:20 -0600') }} football Edit

5-star CB Chris Steele hosts UF for a third time: 'I'd give it a solid 10'

Dkz2emrnemsgfngopafa
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory.com
Recruiting Reporter

Earlier this week, five-star cornerback Chris Steele released a list of the final five schools in his recruitment. Unsurprisingly, the former USC pledge included the Trojans, along with Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon, and South Carolina.

A day after he tweeted out his finalists, the Gators sent a couple of coaches to Bellflower (Calif.) to conduct an in-home visit with Steele. Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and safeties coach Ron English represented Florida in their last face-to-face meeting with the Rivals100 prospect.

While speaking to GatorsTerritory, Steele, who will be signing on Dec. 19, broke down his time with the two assistants and gave the visit a perfect rating.

Hckfvhgkxgubf9qam0p2
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}