OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE!

Will Rivals' top-ranked safety stay put in the Sunshine State to play out his collegiate career or journey north to the Bayou State?

Corey Collier Jr., a five-star prospect from talent-loaded Miami Palmetto, has narrowed his focus to just Florida, Miami and LSU, with a commitment reveal scheduled for Monday at 2:00 p.m. The rising senior is a Florida State legacy with two parents who donned the garnet and gold of the Seminoles, but Mike Norvell's program among others recently fell short of making the cut.