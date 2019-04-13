Dan Mullen’s staff hosted dozens of prospects on Saturday as the Florida Gators took the field for their annual Orange and Blue Game.

Headlining the visitors list for the Gators was five-star prospect, Darnell Washington, the top-ranked tight end in the nation.

For Washington, who is armed with over 30 offers, this trip to Gainesville marked the first time he has ever stepped foot on UF’s campus.

The junior out of Las Vegas discussed what stood out to him when recapping his time at the school with GatorsTerritory.