GatorsTerritory - 5 things to watch at Florida Gators Pro Day

The Florida Gators will hold their Pro Day on Wednesday, March 31. The event will be broadcast on SEC Network during a four-hour block on SEC Network. Florida's Pro Day will provide a total of 17 draft-eligible players the opportunity to showcase their abilities in front of NFL scouts.

All eyes on Kyle Pitts

Florida will have more than a dozen players working out on Wednesday but none will garner as much attention as tight end Kyle Pitts. The John Mackey Award winner is a guaranteed first-round selection and could be a top-10 pick. Pitts ran a reported 4.46 40-yard dash in training, which would put him right there with Ole Miss' Evan Engram, who ran a blazing 4.42 at the Combine. Pitts is taller an2d heavier than Engram but is a physical specimen that should really put on a show at Pro Day.

Florida TE Kyle Pitts running a 4.46 40 (per the caption from @level40 on Instagram) is just the latest example of how different this dude is. pic.twitter.com/GM60Iyr1I5 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 22, 2021

What can Kyle Trask do to improve his draft stock?

The quarterback Pro Day is grand theatre. With pre-rehearsed routes thrown to familiar receivers, it's the best chance for a passer to put on a show for scouts. We've already seen Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson — two quarterbacks who will be selected before Trask — go through their pro days to rave reviews. With Pitts, Kadarius Toney, and Trevon Grimes to throw to, Trask has a real chance to show off his accuracy, as well as throwing through an entire route tree on Wednesday. Right now most draft prognosticators have Trask as either the fifth or sixth best quarterback in the draft behind Lawrence, Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance, and depending on who you ask, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones. Can Trask do enough this week to jump past Jones and maybe turn himself into a second-round pick?

Who has the most to gain?

Trevon Grimes has a lot to gain. The 6-4, 218-pound receiver had a very good 2020 campaign but isn't being considered to be a high-round daft pick. Grimes showed his ability to use his size in 2020 but a good 40-yard dash could help him this week. Grimes probably won't vault himself into the first two days of picks but could potentially move into the fourth round with a solid pro day performance.

Kadarius Toney watch

The NFL is a copycat league and when Tyreek Hill took off in Kansas City teams started looking for the next Hill. Toney has drawn those comparisons this year. He won't have the top-end speed that Hill has (4.29 40) but he's a player in that similar dynamic role that Hill has filled in KC. Toney has an uncanny ability to make guys miss in space. He can fill multiple roles on your roster from special teams, to receiver, he can run the ball and even throw it on a rare occasion. Prior to the 2020 season, Toney was considered a late-round pick but his senior season has him as a potential late first round selection now. Toney could bolster and solidify that with a good 40 time and a solid showing Wednesday.

Best of the rest