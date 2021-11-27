5 Thoughts from Gators 24-21 win over FSU

Bowl eligible

Florida and Florida State were playing for the opportunity to play again. With both teams sitting on 5-6 records, the winner of this game would go bowling while the loser would take their shoulder pads off for the last time in 2021. Florida wasn't playing for a championship. They weren't even playing for the head coach that started the season. Their goals had to be readjusted, more than once, this season but they rallied around each other and the opportunity to play one more game. "We’ve been talking about it all week," senior defensive lineman Zach Carter said. "We knew what was at stake in this game. They were fighting for a bowl. We were fighting for a bowl. We wanted it more. We wanted to get to that bowl.” We'll have more to say on if Florida will accept a bowl game and what that all would mean but it became very clear in the post game press conferences that the players want that opportunity. It won't be a New Year's Six Bowl game like the previous three years but it would mean more time with their teammates, something they don't have much left of and can't ever get back.

Dameon Pierce is insane

Dameon Pierce finished his career at Florida on a high note and with his full face on display for all to see.



Unfortunately, the touchdown was called back because, in the NCAA, when your helmet comes off during a play you're expected to stop playing, and not doing so results in a 15-yard penalty. “My mama been calling me hardheaded since I was little, so that ain’t nothing new," Pierce said of the play. "That was just basic instinct.” Pierce would, however, get back in the end zone. Pierce’s 12 rushing touchdowns are the most in a single season by a Gator since Kelvin Taylor rushed for 13 scores in 2015. Pierce’s 15 total touchdowns are the most in a season by a Gators player since Percy Harvin had 17 in the 2008 season. And he'll leave the Gators with this lasting image.

Brenton Cox breakout game

Brenton Cox has dealt with injuries throughout his time at Florida but Saturday afternoon he was feeling good. Playing against Florida State for the first time as a Gator Cox went off and almost broke a school record for sacks in a game. Since sacks became an official NCAA statistic in 2000, linebacker Brenton Cox Jr.’s four sacks today are a program record as well as a career high for the second-year Gator. Alex Brown had five sacks on Sept. 18, 1999 vs. Tennessee before sacks were recognized by the NCAA as an official stat. Cox is just the fourth Gator in the last-three seasons to record at least three sacks in one game (2021: Zachary Carter; 2019: Mohamoud Diabate, Jonathan Greenard).







Greg Knox: King of the interims

Say what you want about the special teams unit that he runs or the way the running backs are rotated but Greg Knox is the winningest coach in college football history. I'm sure two games isn't enough to qualify you for that statistic, but Knox is 2-0 as an interim head coach. In 2017-18 he took over at Mississippi State when Dan Mullen left the Bulldogs for Florida. Knox led that team to a win over Louisville and Lamar Jackson. Today, this week really, was different. "The last time I did an interim deal, it was under some different circumstances, and this one – it was tough. But our seniors made it much easier. They came to work every day. They held everyone accountable, and we did it as a team," Knox said. "A great win in a rivalry game. What a big, big showing today. Was it our best? No. But it was a win, and it was a great win. And I’m excited for this senior class, the great send-off for the senior class. And we get one more game. We always talk about we’re guaranteed 12, and anything after that, we’ve got to go to work for. We get one more game. We’re headed to a bowl game.”

Senior Day sendoff