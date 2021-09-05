5 Thoughts from the Gators 35-14 win over FAU

Anthony Richardson might be the answer to the question, "What if Cam Newton stayed at Florida?"

I'll get the caveats out of the way. Richardson's main highlights came late in the game while he was fresh and playing against a tired FAU defense. Still, if you left Saturday's game without being thoroughly impressed by Anthony Richardson then you need to readjust your expectations of what is humanly possible. Richardson's passing numbers were pedestrian, just 3-of-8 passing for 40 yards but his rushing ability and athleticism were on display. Richardson rushed seven times for 160 yards, becoming the first Florida quarterback to rush for 100 yards since Jeff Driskel rushed for 177 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown, on October 13, 2012, at Vanderbilt. He shoved defenders into next week with a vicious stiff arm and when he didn't feel like inflicting physical pain on his opponent he lept over them, choosing to inflict emotional violence and shame. Richardson looked like he was back on the field at Eastside High school scampering around and bullying his opponent. Emory Jones wasn't bad, but he wasn't inspiring either. He had two really poor decisions that resulted in interceptions, throws he'll want back immediately. Dan Mullen is sticking by Jones' side, announcing him the starter — something he didn't do the entire offseason — after the game. Jones will start but Richardson showed that he needs to continue to be a big part of any game plan.

Defense is better but still has work to do

Last season the Gators led the SEC and were seventh in the country in sacks (35). Saturday night they picked up where they left off, racking up six, three from senior Zach Carter alone. Florida gave up a late touchdown with mostly backups in the game but, for most of the night, the Gators held FAU at bay, showing a fierce front seven and a young but talented secondary. "At halftime, I was screaming ‘Shutout, shutout’. And you know, I mean, things happen. You know we had some younger guys in there towards the end of the game, but I still think they did a pretty good job, we just have to clean up some things, you know, and hopefully, we get a shutout next week," Carter said. FAU converted three of its first four third downs but went just two of their next eight attempts. Florida's defense will play tougher opponents throughout the season, not next week in Tampa, but certainly when Bama comes knocking. They'll need to continue to improve but the defense, as a whole, was much better Saturday night than they were in 2020.



A great night for the Tampa boys

The question came first in the form of a compliment. A reporter congratulated Malik Davis for his game (14 carries, 104 yards, 1 TD) and then asked if Davis knew the last time he'd eclipsed the century mark. The Tampa product, who was essentially a guaranteed 100+ yards a game at Jesuit High School, laughed before answering correctly. In just his fourth career college game Davis carried the ball 17 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns against Vanderbilt. “It’s definitely been a journey, and I just thank God," Davis said. "I’m just excited, as you can see. At a loss for words. I love this game and everything that comes with it. So I’m definitely excited and I’m definitely going to enjoy the night and enjoy this win.” Davis earned the start, just the fifth of the senior's career, and made the most of it. He's dealt with injuries, a broken foot, and torn ACL that cost him most of his first few seasons in Gainesville but he's finally 100 percent healthy and running with the confidence of the kid who rushed for 2,469 yards and 33 touchdowns during his senior season. On the other side of the ball, Zach Carter had a career night. In 2020 Carter led the Gators in sacks with five. He had three, including a strip sack, Saturday night. “Honestly, I read the tackle’s stance and I knew it was about to be a pass," he said of the strip sack. "I just got off the ball as fast as I could and I just so happened to run by him. I’ve been working on stripping the ball so when I have my chance I executed that.” The senior duo will have the opportunity to play back at home next week when the Gators travel to Raymond James Stadium to take on the USF Bulls.

Hit the ground running

Florida's blitzkrieg passing offense took the nation by storm in 2020 but 2021 promised to be more tank warfare than aerial battle. Tanks turned to formula one cars Saturday night to the tune of 400 rushing yards. Florida’s 400 yards rushing in tonight’s win is the most in a season opener in program history, breaking the previous record of 369 rushing yards vs. Charleston Southern in 2009. Tonight also marks Florida’s most rushing yards in a single game for a Mullen-coached team (2018-present) and the most in a single game since 9/24/11 vs. Kentucky. Anthony Richardson led the team with 160 rushing yards on seven carries and Davis added 104 of his own. That marks the second time in program history the Gators have had two 100-yard rushers with one of the two being a quarterback. The only prior instance was the 1/8/09national championship victory vs. Oklahoma, which saw Percy Harvin (122) and Tim Tebow(109) both eclipsed the century mark. The Gators are an entirely different offense this season but that isn't a bad thing.

Back to normal

I attended every game in 2020. I was excited for my first trips to College Station and Ole Miss. I wanted to see the midnight yell and had heard stories about how the press box at Kyle Field sways and shakes and how visiting media is warned about this and told not to worry, the building wasn't going to collapse. I wanted to see tailgating at The Grave, where tents have chandeliers, women wear pearls, and the men are in sports coats. What makes college football great is the tradition. The pomp and circumstance that is gameday in a college town and on campus. COVID-19 robbed us of those traditions. Kyle Field had 24,709 (or one billion if you asked Dan Mullen right after the game) when the Gators visited. The Grove was empty, tailgating on campus strictly prohibited. Saturday the Gators ran out of the tunnel with 86,840 lunatics losing their collective minds. Between the third and fourth quarters, they all locked arms and swayed to we are the boys before the guitar solo and effervescent voice of the late Tom Petty belted out "Won't Back Down." Last year was hard, and I don't mean to put football above what happened and the people that are no longer with us because of the pandemic but Saturday night was a release for a fan base and a country that has gone through a lot over the last 16 months. Saturday night, as cellphone lights waved back and forth and 86,000 screamed, "Hey, baby, there ain't no easy way out! Hey, I will stand my ground! And I won't back down! No, I won't back down!" it felt normal. It was good to have the fans back in the stands.

Stats and Notes