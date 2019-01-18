6-foot-5 DT from Armwood reels in Florida offer
A football recruit typically finds out about receiving an offer by talking with a member of the program’s staff or by being notified from one of his high school coaches.In the case of Desmond Watso...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news