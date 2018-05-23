Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-23 20:25:36 -0500') }} football Edit

6-foot-5 WR has Gators in top three, locks in visit date

Rrchibimw5molityrpy6
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Agile and passing the eye test at roughly 6-foot-5, 190 pounds, it's no surprise that colleges have been swarming to Cocoa (Fla.) High all spring to lay eyes on fast-rising prospect Rashean Lynn.Th...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}