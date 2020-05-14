With a trio of offensive linemen committed, Dan Mullen's staff is starting to beef up their haul for the class of 2021, but that doesn't mean the SEC program is ready to close the book by ending its pursuit of additional prospects.

The likes of Amarius Mims, the second-ranked player overall regardless of position, and UGA commit Micah Morris remain as top priorities for the staff, but several offers were recently extended as well. One of those latest additions to the board happens to be Adrien Strickland, who took it a step further by committing just roughly two weeks after receiving the offer.