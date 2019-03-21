Armed with additional offers from Auburn, Arkansas, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and Nebraska among others, Johnson is tagged as a three-star prospect and the nation's 97th-ranked wide receiver on Rivals.

Jeremiah Johnson, a 6-foot-7, 214-pound pass catcher from Homerville (Ga.) Clinch County, just announced his commitment to Dan Mullen's program less than week after stepping foot in the Swamp.

After playing host to over three-dozen prospects for Saturday's junior day, the Florida Gators have reeled in their first commitment in reaction to the talent-loaded event.

“I love the fact that they are sponsored by my favorite brand, Jordan,” Johnson previously told GatorsTerritory. “I would love to play against Georgia to beat them in a swamp war."

With Rivals250 prospects Leonard Manuel and Ja'Quavion Fraziars already in the fold, the Gators have to be satisfied with their standing at wide receiver, so you can argue the position is not much of a priority at this time.

However, it's at tight end where Dan Mullen's staff envisions Johnson proving his worth and becoming a mismatch nightmare on the collegiate level.

“Most schools want me to be able to crack linebackers and safeties and all, but [Florida’s] type of tight end is the same as a wide receiver, so I wouldn’t even mind going to Gainesville," Johnson previously told GT.

Johnson checks in with top-notch for the position, but is also very mobile and racks up chucks of yardage in a hurry. Dan Mullen does a good job of keeping defenses on their toes by lining up his tight ends in multiple spots, and Johnson certainly possesses that versatility.

You also have to take notice of his acceleration, both down-field and off the line. For a pass catcher of his stature, Johnson is fairly fleet-footed and gets up-field in a hurry. He glides in the open field and makes full use of his length by being more of a long-strider.

A good amount of Johnson's repetitions as a junior came in the slot, but the Peach State native was split out wide at times as well. Johnson is also fluid and comfortable when swinging his head around and catching over his shoulder.

There were also several times when Johnson had to stop on a dime and adjust to poorly thrown balls, so you have to like his body control and agility down the field.

Blocking will always be somewhat of a work in progress, but Johnson possesses a good amount of long-term potential and should fill out nicely under Nick Savage. He should have no problem packing on an additional 20-30 pounds during his time in Gainesville.

Considering his physical makeup, open-field ability and pass catching skills, it's no surprise the Gators labeled him as a priority recruit for this year's class.

Johnson is a well-accomplished basketball player as well, with averages of 15.8 points and 9.4 rebounds as a junior.

With Johnson's pledge, the Gators now hold seven verbal commitments for the class of 2020. Joining four-star safety, Rashad Torrence, Johnson is also the second prospect from Georgia to commit to UF's class.

