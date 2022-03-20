600th for Sully - Gators Clinch

O’Sullivan Picks Up 600th Win as No. 9 Florida Clinches Series Over Alabama

Wyatt Langford homered twice on his way to a four RBI night and Ryan Slater provided five innings of relief to pick up the victory.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Powered by an 18-hit night by the Gators offense, No. 9 Florida clinched its first Southeastern Conference series victory of the season by topping Alabama, 13-6, at Thomas-Sewell Stadium on Saturday night.

Wyatt Langford and Kris Armstrong highlighted the offensive surge in game two, as the duo combined to go 7-for-11 with two home runs, six RBI and five runs scored. Langford turned in a 3-for-6 performance at the plate with a career-high two homers, four RBI and three runs, while Armstrong notched a career-best four hits including one home run.

Langford and BT Riopelle put the Gators (15-4, 2-0 SEC) on top early, connecting for back-to-back homers in the first inning. Langford opened the scoring with a two-run long ball to left field on a full count, with Riopelle sending a mammoth blast over the right field fence on the second pitch of the at bat to hand Florida a 3-0 lead.

Florida starting pitcher Brandon Sproat worked around a one-out double by Crimson Tide (12-8, 0-2 SEC) catcher Dominic Tavez in the bottom half, using a changeup to sit down Tommy Seidl en route to a scoreless frame.

Alabama reduced the Gator lead to two in the second. The Tide loaded the bases on a pair of hits and a walk, then leadoff man Jim Jarvis drew a bases-loaded free pass to plate Owen Diodati.

The Gators answered right back in the top of the third, with Colby Halter and Jud Fabian leading off with a walk and single to left field. After Sterlin Thompson advanced the runners to second and third on a groundout, Langford drove in his third run of the night by bringing home Halter on a groundout to shortstop.

Both teams continued to put numbers in the scoring column, as Alabama responded for a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning. Drew Williamson singled in Zane Denton, followed by a four-six-three double play off the bat of Diodati that scored Seidl. In the following frame, Florida got one run back to make it 5-3 thanks to a long RBI single off the left-center field wall by Deric Fabian

Florida and Alabama ultimately scored in six-straight half innings, as the Tide scratched two runs across in the bottom of the fourth before the Gators regained the lead in the top of the fifth. On the first pitch he saw, Langford blasted a no-doubt home run to left center for his second big fly of the night – tying Jud Fabian for the team high with his seventh homer. The Orange & Blue then proceeded to load up the bases, with Halter increasing the Florida lead to 7-5 by drawing a bases-loaded walk.

Right-handed reliever Ryan Slater provided Florida's first zero since the first inning, blanking the Tide to hold the score through five. While the Alabama offense was slowed down, the Florida bats were not, exploding for four more runs in the sixth. The Gators scored in their fourth-consecutive frame, as Langford picked up his third hit of the night and came around to score on an RBI single by Riopelle. Kendrick Calilao then swatted his third home run of the year to drive in two, while Armstrong joined in on the slugfest with a solo bomb to left.

In the bottom of the seventh, Diodati hit a two-out homer to right to bring the Tide within five runs. That reduced deficit proved to be short lived, as the Gators tacked on two more the very next inning thanks to an Armstrong RBI double and D. Fabian RBI single.

With the score at 13-6, Blake Purnell entered to shut the game down in the ninth. Florida's relief ace worked a one-two-three inning while striking out two to clinch the series for the Orange & Blue.

Slater (2-0) earned the win, tying his career-high with five innings of relief. The right-hander allowed two earned runs, scattering five hits and two walks while striking out six batters – a new personal best.

Crimson Tide reliever Hunter Furtado (2-2) was saddled with the loss, allowing six earned runs across 2.1 innings on eight hits and two walks.

Sproat received the no-decision, lasting three-plus innings with four earned runs allowed. The righty surrendered five hits and two walks while striking out two. Alabama starter Antoine Jean also failed to factor into the decision, pitching 3.1 innings with five earned runs allowed on six hits and two walks. He struck out one.

Langford (3-for-6), Riopelle (2-for-5), Calilao (2-for-5), Rivera (3-for-5), Armstrong (4-for-5) and D. Fabian (2-for-5) all logged multi-hit efforts.

NOTABLES

* Head coach Kevin O'Sullivan won his 600th career game as a head coach – all at Florida.

* O'Sullivan owns a career record of 600-282. His .680 winning percentage ranks third among all active Division I head coaches.

* Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin also won his 600th career game on Saturday alongside O'Sullivan.

* Langford notched his first-career multi-homer game, going deep twice to tie J. Fabian for the team high in home runs with seven.

* Armstrong set a career high with four hits while hitting his second home run of the campaign.

* In pitching a scoreless ninth, Purnell has now opened the season with 11-conescutive appearances spanning 19 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run.

* Florida is now 66-57 all-time vs. Alabama including a 25-30 mark in Tuscaloosa.

* The Gators have won a program-best 12-straight games against the Tide.

* Florida is 25-5 overall and 11-3 on the road vs. Alabama under O'Sullivan.

* The Gators have won 14 of their last 16 games overall.

* Calilao extended his team-leading hitting streak to nine games.

FROM HEAD COACH KEVIN O'SULLIVAN

On the offensive performance… "I think that was one of the things that we talked about last night, is to play offense for nine innings. Hopefully, the message came across. It did. I thought we swung the bats really well the entire night. I thought we were competitive the entire night. We scored that many runs with that many hits."

On Slater's five innings of relief… "We tacked on a run here and a couple runs there and he went out and put up some zeros. I was really, really pleased with how he threw."

On the deep lineup… "Coming into this week we tried to make a huge emphasis on trying to get Kris [Armstrong] going again and Josh [Rivera]. I'm really, really pleased with the weekends they've had because if we can get them going that makes us that much better offensively."

On being congratulated on his 600th career win… "I appreciate that. I appreciate the players coming up at the end and saying some nice things. At the end of the day, the players are the ones that go out and play. They're the ones that have to put in all the hard work in the weight room and that type of thing. But certainly, it's a nice milestone. I'm just glad, honestly, not to sound too modest, but I'm just really glad for the players, to go on the road for our first SEC series and win the series."

UP NEXT Florida and Alabama go head-to-head one last time in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. The game will stream live on SEC Network+ at 2 p.m. ET.