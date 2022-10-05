67 Miles from Home for Top Signal Caller:





One of the top players in America, regardless of class or position, checks in from Jacksonville (FL) Trinity Christian School, and his name is Colin Hurley. He is the No 7 ranked player in 2025. I have interviewed thousands of recruits over the years, and Colin Hurley is the most detailed, grounded, intelligent, cerebral recruit I have ever met. If you created the mindset of a quarterback in a lab, this is what it would sound like. I am not even sure what else to say about this young man.





Quarterback Colin Hurley recaps his trip to The Swamp:





“It’s always good to make the trip to Gainesville. Florida remains a top school for me and it’s just 67 miles away from my home.”





“Coach Napier and his staff are committed to the football program - all of the program, including recruiting. I think it’s no secret that, if you want to compete for a championship and build a legitimate program, you must win the recruiting game. I’m not talking about ‘hype guys’ or ‘social media stars.’ I mean finding real dudes, who can play at a high level, be productive on and off the field, are team players, good teammates, and who will leave it all on the field. Recruiting is a major part of the game, but it must be done right.”





“The recruiting department, with Katie (Turner), Bri (Wade) and Joe (Hamilton) have always made my visits to Florida a priority. They do a great job.”





“Athletic Director, Scott Stricklin, was at the game and he was very warm and welcoming to me. I don’t think anyone can question the history of the University of Florida athletics and academics, so Florida is a legitimate consideration for me.”





“As far as this visit, and how it compares to other visits, I think it’s important to point out that game day visits are different than other visits - regardless of who the recruit is. You might ask, what does that mean? Well, I believe the focus on game day, at least for the coaches, is the team and to win the ballgame. Yes, recruiting never stops, but visiting recruits need to enjoy the game day atmosphere, take in the opportunity with their families, support the team and evaluate if the program, school, campus and staff are a good fit. It doesn’t matter who the recruit is, how many stars they have, what high school program they play at, or anything else; game day visits are different. That’s the process - like it or not. I get it. I like it. I respect it.”





“This visit was good. I think it was what most expected. The Gators were the heavy favorites and rightfully so. The offense did what they were supposed to do and amassed over 650 yards. The QB play, with Anthony (Richardson) and Jalen (Kitna), was good. I think the defense was good when it needed to be, but there are some things that need to get cleaned up, especially with the upcoming schedule, which has lots of SEC play ahead.”





“I’ve had unofficial visits here, where we’ve done the tours, seen the new faculties (they are amazing), met with academics and other departments, visited housing, sat down with coaches and talked football with film and white-board, taken photos and all of the normal stuff. Those have been good and I think they’re an important part of the recruitment process. I’ve truly enjoyed them and appreciate it.”





“I’ve also camped at Florida, for Friday Night Lights (FNL). That’s different because it’s time to compete. If you know anything about me, it’s that I love to compete. It’s time to measure up against other top QBs and perform. It’s a chance to make connections with other recruits on the offensive side of the ball, while competing against top recruits on defense. Every camp I attend, I go there with the intention to be the best QB there - regardless of what class the other guys are in. I did that at FNL and, according to Coach Napier and O’Hara, I was the top performer at the FNL Camp.”





“I’m at the point now where I want visits to be specifically structured around key points. I want to sit down with the right staff members and have candid, honest and transparent conversations. Am I a good fit for the program and staff and are they a good fit for me? Can I see myself at a particular program and will the program prepare me for the next level? Is there an authentic connection between us and is it both ways? Who is the team recruiting around me? What type of system do they run? What’s the status of the coaching staff? Next year, when I camp and visit, that will be the rubric for my visits. I don’t plan to waste my time, or a team and their staff’s time, if the visit isn’t centered around these issues. I say that with all due respect, but that’s just where we’re at in my recruitment.”





“It’s important to really begin to trim the list down and determine what team is serious about me. I can tell you that, playing at Trinity Christian Academy - a 9x state championship program and perineal powerhouse, has helped with my approach to recruiting. My Head Coach, Verlon Dorminey, runs a no-nonsense operation. Our practices, locker room, training, film study, prayer session, academic and conduct standards…all of that, plus his advice, has really helped to prepare me.”





“Coach Dorminey tells me, ‘Colin, I’ve been doing this for 32 years. You’re one of the most talented players I’ve ever coached and you have a bright future ahead. Don’t just trust the process - learn it, respect it, drive it and own it.’ That is invaluable advice from one of the most winningest high school coaches in the country.“





“I have a small group of advisors, including Coach Dorminey, Coach Gus Scott (my Offensive Coordinator & Gator alum), Coach Denny Thompson and Coach Will Hewlett (my QB Developers), Ms. Michelle Washington (School Counselor), Dr. Tom Gormely (Throwing Specialist & Sports Performance), and my parents - all of them have a valuable role in this process. All of them want the best for me. I owe so much to them and my teammates.”





“My recruitment is important to me. My brand is important to me. Football is important to me. So the process MUST be important to me.”





“The rankings and ratings came out, and I’m honored and grateful to be Rivals’ #1 QB and #1 Overall Prospect in Florida for the Class of ‘25, as well as the #2 QB and #7 Overall Prospect in the country for my class. I truly appreciate it, but I don’t let that get in the way of things. I remain humble and pledge to keep working to be better.”





“I still have a lot of high school football ahead and I’m focused on our game this week. We’re 5-0 and I’m just trying to be the best I can be. We want to compete for the three-peat and that’s where my mind is right now.”





“As serious as all of this is, I also keep things in perspective. Football is a game and it’s fun for me. That’s one of the traits that, I feel, makes me who I am. I love this game. I love to win. I love my coaches and teammates. I know I can play at a high level. I play with no fear and no regrets. But I have fun doing it.”





“I plan to cut my Top 12 list down to a ‘six pack.’ That means things will need to get a bit more serious, on my part, as well as the teams who are recruiting me. Let’s see how this plays out.”





“In closing, I want to extend my thoughts, prayers and hope to all of those affected by Hurricane Ian. I also want to send a ‘shout out’ to my friend Eli Troutman. He’s a young dude, who’s battling cancer, leukemia and graft-versus-host disease, and he’s a tremendous fighter and football fan. I play with #FightLikeEli wristbands on, each week, and ask everyone to keep him (and all cancer kids) lifted in prayer.”



