No. 5 Florida placed eight players on the Preseason Coaches All-SEC team, which was announced by the league Thursday.

Quarterback Kyle Trask and tight end Kyle Pitts were both named to the first team, with Trask becoming the first Gators QB to earn that recognition since Tim Tebow in 2009.

Linebacker Ventrell Miller and defensive backs Kaiir Elam and Marco Wilson made the second team, while defensive lineman Zachary Carter, kicker Evan McPherson and wide receiver Kadarius Toney were recognized on the third team.

Alabama led the league with 11 selections, including eight on the first team. Georgia was second with 10 representatives, followed by Florida, LSU and Texas A&M with eight apeice.

Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players. Trask is the first Dan Mullen signal caller to earn first-team preseason honors since Dak Prescott in 2015.