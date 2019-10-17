GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida's secondary s a challenge for any team facing them.

There is a reason for UF is often named 'DBU.'

The Gators currently rank second in the nation with 12 picks on the year and experience has a lot to do with the group's success - experience that includes a preseason first-team All-SEC corner and potential NFL draft pick first rounder, CJ Henderson, and a freshman All-SEC corner in Marco WIlson.

However, there is one position in the secondary that UF does lack in experience, "Star."

Trey Dean has stepped into the role left vacated by Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, however, the sophomore defensive back has had an up and down time at the position. Last weekend, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow found success targeting the Georgia native.

Florida decided to go with Wilson at Star in the second half, bringing in Kaiir Elam at corner, opposite Henderson.

"Marco did a good job at Star," defensive coordinator Todd Grantham told reporters on Monday. "We like that matchup, and our whole thing is how do we get the 11 guys on the field in position for us to be successful, and we'll continue to move forward with the option of playing guys at more than one spot."

Will this be a permanent move for WIlson, who has often lined up outside? Possibly. According to Florida head coach Dan Mullen, it all depends on the situation.

"How are we creating the good matchups against people and putting guys in position to make plays?" Mullen said. "The opportunity if we can stay healthy, the more health you have, the more depth you have, the more you can move guys around to create mismatches or try to take certain things away that they’re going to try to do. That’s what we do as coaches. Our job’s to put people in the best position that they can be in."

There is no question that Dean is a physical, talented player. However, he has struggled against quick slot receivers.

It will be a change for Wilson but it is a change that Grantham and company are sure Wilson can handle when called upon.

"Marco was the next man up," linebacker Amari Burney said. "He was ready to play. He got in that position and played very well."

"Things happen probably a little bit faster because you're closer to the ball," Grantham said. "Your leverages can change a little bit, too, relative to formation splits probably more than, say, at corner. But at the end of the day it's kind of where your help is, and based on the help, here's my leverage, that kind of thing. There is some carry-over.

"If we decide to play him there, we'll continue to develop that."