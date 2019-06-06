After revealing the Rivals100 and Rivals250 rankings this week, the network released their position by position rankings on Thursday.

Here is a quick glance on where Gators commits found themselves by position:

Dual-Threat Quarterback

- Anthony Richardson remains a three-star and is the 13th -ranked dual-threat quarterback.

Wide Receiver

-Leonard Manuel ranks at No. 24 as a receiver and No. 104 overall.

-Ja'Quavian Fraziars moves down to No. 46

Tight End

- Jonathan Odom is now at 23 in the updated rankings at tight end.

Defensive End

- Gervon Dexter moves up the defensive end rankings and is now ranked seventh as a strong-side end.

- Morven Joseph also saw a bump in his rankings and is now the 15th-ranked defensive end in the class.

Defensive Tackle

-Johnnie Brown is No. 26 on the defensive tackle list.

Cornerback

- Avery Helm moved up a few slots and now find himself ranked as the No. 13 ranked cornerback in the 2020 class.

-Joel Williams comes in at No. 27 at corner.

Safety

- Rashad Torrence is ranked No. 19 at safety

Athletes

- Jaheim Bell now grades in as the No. 26 athlete in the 2020 rankings and a three-star.