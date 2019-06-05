Kevin O'Sullivan has been glued to the MLB draft the last few days. The Florida skipper knew that the Gators could easily see their 2019 class dismantled by the draft. However, that was not the case. Although UF did suffer some losses, the big news was Florida baseball would not be without Hunter Barco. Plus it is unlikely that Austin Langworthy or Kirby McMullen are on their way out.



Excited for my next step and to be a part of @GatorsBB !! Road to Omaha starts now #GatorNation pic.twitter.com/EPTkY4zvBO — Hunter Barco (@hunter_barco7) June 4, 2019

The Bolles School ace tweeted his decision to head to Gainesville on Tuesday. The left hander is coming off one of his best seasons and could very well factor into the rotation his freshman season. Tyler Nesbitt and Joshua Rivera, who each were selected in the draft by the Rockies and the Padres respectively also announced they were headed to Gainesville. So who could be on the verge of leaving?