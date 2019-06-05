Recap: A few Gators selected in the MLB draft
Kevin O'Sullivan has been glued to the MLB draft the last few days.
The Florida skipper knew that the Gators could easily see their 2019 class dismantled by the draft.
However, that was not the case.
Although UF did suffer some losses, the big news was Florida baseball would not be without Hunter Barco.
Plus it is unlikely that Austin Langworthy or Kirby McMullen are on their way out.
Excited for my next step and to be a part of @GatorsBB !! Road to Omaha starts now #GatorNation pic.twitter.com/EPTkY4zvBO— Hunter Barco (@hunter_barco7) June 4, 2019
The Bolles School ace tweeted his decision to head to Gainesville on Tuesday. The left hander is coming off one of his best seasons and could very well factor into the rotation his freshman season.
Tyler Nesbitt and Joshua Rivera, who each were selected in the draft by the Rockies and the Padres respectively also announced they were headed to Gainesville.
So who could be on the verge of leaving?
Out of the current Gators on the roster, Brady McConnell, Tyler Dyson, Wil Dalton and Nelson Maldonado were all picked, meanwhile signees Riley Greene, Matthew Allan and Brandon Sproat were also given the option of heading to the MLB rather than Gainesville.
Of course a player like Maldonado, a senior, will not return, however, it is very unlikely that Wil Dalton will return to UF either.
Dalton was picked in the eighth round by Boston, after the Red Sox saw Dalton amass 27 home runs in two seasons. Dyson is also likely to join Dalton at the next level after being picked by the Washington Nationals.
McConnell, a second-rounder , is expected to venture away from Gainesville. He is headed to the Kansas City instead of returning for a junior year.
McConnell started 59 games in 2019, batting .332 with 48 RBI this year. He also lead the team with 15 home runs.
To the signees where Greene has reportedly already signed a $6,180,700 deal with Detroit after the Tigers picked him as the No. 5 overall pick of the draft. While, Matthew Allan was selected by the Mets in the third round. Allan's future will be determined by the ongoing negotiations with New York.
Out of the above Sproat would be the one to watch after the pitcher was selected in the seventh round with the 205th pick. He could see some time in the orange and blue.
A decision on whether or not a player will head to Gainesville or not needs to be made by July 15.
On the flip side, Dan Mullen will not have to live without his QB1, after despite being drafted in the 31st round by the Red Sox, Franks is staying in the Swamp.
“I’m flattered the Red Sox picked me this afternoon. However, I’m living out my dream being the quarterback of the Florida Gators," said Franks in a statement released by the school. "We’re all working extremely hard this offseason and I can't wait to hit the field this fall.”
Stay tuned to Gators Territory as we continue to follow the latest from the diamond.