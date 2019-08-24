ORLANDO, Fla. -- Florida football is set to kickoff its season against Miami, however, they will do so without a few players.

Dan Mullen will be without defensive back Pat Moorer, defensive lineman Tedarell Slaton, safety Brad Stewart, and wide receiver Rick Wells.

According to the Gators, these players did not live up to the "Gator standard." Florida announced the suspensions prior to kick off.

