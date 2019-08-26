In the first of our brand new weekly series, 'A Gator View,' we have one of our premium subscribers share their thoughts on the game.

Florida football beat Miami in an ugly game. However, the Gators are entering the bye week with a 'W' in the win column.

Not a member of GatorsTerritory?

Well, let us help guide you to your one-stop shop for all UF Athletics and recruiting!

Not only will we give you 25% off when signing up for an annual subscription at @GatorsTerritory, but also a $75 E-Card to the Adidas store!!

Folks, that is a game-changing deal if you are a UF fan, so don't let another day pass by.

Jump inside below for additional details about the offer!

** GT Subscription Promotion, 25% off annual membership, $75 eCard to the Adidas store **