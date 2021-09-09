A homecoming party in the 813

It wasn't long after Zach Carter's three-sack performance in the Florida Gators season opener — a performance that earned him Co-Defensive lineman of the week honors — that he received a text message from his mom. She needed 30 tickets for the following game. Seeing as student-athletes only get four tickets for any given game, Carter had his work cut out for him. He began making the rounds in the locker room.

“Teammates think I’m crazy asking for so many tickets," Carter said Tuesday night, his search for more tickets still on. "My mom sent me a list of 30, so I’ll tell you that off the bat. That’s not including the people that asked me. So if I can get 40, I’ll take it.”

Carter is one of seven Gators who will play back in their hometown this weekend. For a freshman or redshirt freshman like Jordan Young and Jonathan Odom, they're not too far removed from their last games in the area. For redshirt seniors Carter and Malik Davis, it's been a while so the excitement from friends and family is heightened.

“Homecoming, man. I’m excited. I’m just really excited to just be playing in front of my home crowd," Carter said following the season opener. "I haven’t played a game in Tampa in about four years, four or five years. Something like that, I’m old. I’m just excited to be back in Tampa."

For all of the Tampa-born players on the team, Saturday is also an opportunity to play in a stadium where their hometown Buccaneers will play in. Tom Brady and the Bucs will be on the field Thursday night to celebrate their 2020 Super Bowl win as well as open the 2021 NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys. They'll be on the same field as the players they grew up watching, and share the field just 72 hours after two storied franchises.

For Carter, the opportunity is one more than a decade in the making. The 21-year old remembers playing for Bay Area Raiders in the league championship. The winning team would go on to play in Raymond James Stadium, a dream for any kid putting pads on and playing Pop-Warner football. Carter's team fell short of reaching Ray Jay but he'll get the opportunity this Saturday.

Carter isn't alone in his efforts to obtain more passes for the game. Florida starting left tackle Richard Gouraige (Cambridge Christian) is popular this week. Gouraige and the offensive line paved the way for 400 rushing yards in the Gators' brand new offense.

"Recently I’ve been getting a lot of calls and texts and stuff like that from a lot of people asking for tickets," he said. "Basically support the team, because since this is home for me, everybody wants to come out and support.”

Saturday's game will be one to remember for the seven players who get to play in their backyards. For Davis and Carter it's been a long time coming and will surely be a moment they remember and cherish for the rest of their lives.