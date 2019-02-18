After Florida's impressive road win over Alabama on Saturday, the Gators basketball team's hope of postseason basketball remains alive.

A few bracketology projections were updated on Monday morning. Here is a quick glance on where the Gators stand in those:

USA TODAY

In the newspaper's most recent update, Florida is listed among those considered for at-large-bid. The Gators are listed alongside: Georgetown, Davidson, Saint Mary, Utah State, Arkansas and Furman.

Here is the complete bracket.

CBS SPORTS

According to Jerry Palm, Florida is listed with Nebraska, Utah State and Furman as the first four out, while UCF, Arizona State, Butler, and Clemson are all listed as the last four in.

Here is the complete bracket.

YAHOO SPORTS

Florida is on the bubble with Nebraska, Butler and NC Greensboro on Yahoo Sports' projections. Utah State is given the edge over the Gators due to its overall record.

Here is the complete bracket

There are a few other brackets that have yet to update after this weekend's games, including ESPN's Joe Lunardi and SB Nation's brackets.



Prior to this weekend, Lunardi and SB Nation both had Florida listed among their "First Four Out." However, both of those brackets were updated on Thursday and Friday respectively - so prior to the Gators' win over the Crimson Tide.

So what does Florida need to do to move up?

They need more quality wins.

Their wins on the road at Alabama and Arkansas, as well as their home win over Ole Miss, have helped the Gators raise their stock, while their loss at home to South Carolina has hurt their stock in the NCAA race.

Mike White's group still have a shot to notch up quality wins though. Florida will square off against Kentucky on the road and LSU at home and on the road. If UF were to pick up just one win over the course of those three games that could be enough to move them from the outside looking in.

Of course that one win comes with the stipulation that Florida needs to take care of business in its other games: at home to Georgia and Missouri and away at Vanderbilt.