GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- There may not be a position filled with more question marks at Florida than the safety spot.

The unit is set to run out on the field with only three fully healthy safeties this Saturday against Charleston Southern, two of which have never started a game.

Jeawon Taylor is the only safety that has started more than one game for the Gators, but Taylor is not worried about the inexperienced group.

“People say we are young in the secondary but I feel like we communicate like we are all veterans out there- that makes us tighter as a group,” Taylor said.

Communication plays a huge role in a defensive backs job. If there is a check right before a play, the defensive backs have to be able to tell each other and ensure they are all on the same page.

Since Taylor is the veteran of the group it has largely fallen on his shoulders to make sure the rest of the safeties are up to speed.

The junior DB is coming off a year in which he appeared in ten games throughout the season, but only started five. He racked up 34 tackles, 1.5 for loss and one interception, but his season was cut short with a shoulder injury against UAB in November.

Throughout spring ball Taylor was limited and wore a red non-contact jersey the entire duration of practice.

Now we are a couple of days away from the opener and Taylor has ditched the red jersey and is back to 100 percent and “feeling great.” Injuries have piled up around him though and are a major concern for the position.

Talented redshirt sophomore Quincey Lenton has already been lost for the season with a torn Achilles; Shawn Davis has missed most of fall camp and is listed as questionable for Saturday’s opener.

The position is very thin, and it puts the group in a bind. Taylor does not seem worried it though and has a good attitude about where the safeties are.

“It’s just extra conditioning, I would say,” Taylor said. “We’re OK. We know they’re going to be back. We’re going to be fine.”

The attitude is what you want to hear, but the Gators now have to look to some inexperienced guys to play a lot of meaningful minutes.

Sophomore Donovan Stiner is set to start alongside Taylor at safety. He appeared in all 11 games in 2017, but saw limited action as he was featured on special teams the majority of the time and only recorded nine tackles on the season.

However, Stiner worked very hard this offseason and the talented safety made a ton of improvement in fall camp to earn his starting role.

“He’s had a really, really good camp,” head coach Dan Mullen said of Stiner. “As a younger player now that is stepping into that time when you’re expecting him to kind of grow up and play a little bit more.

“With a new defense, I think the reps, the opportunity presents itself, and he’s taken advantage of that. He’s going to have a significant role in the secondary.”

With Taylor back to 100 percent and Stiner’s emergence in camp, the Gators have their starters figured out.

But the big concern still remains: can this position hold up with its lack of bodies?

Brad Stewart has been solid, but could not hold off Stiner for the other starting spot. He will be the first backup, while Davis has flashed at times, but played a bit out of control at times and is battling injury.

We will have to see how serious his injury is and if he can play Saturday.

After that, freshman John Huggins is very talented, but he could use more time to grow into a college player. He may not have that luxury though.

Luckily the Gators do not draw a big-time opponent for the opener and can handle the inexperience and lack of depth for the first week. The game experience will help to gauge where the safeties are and what questions remain.