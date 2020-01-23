A pair of Rivals100 targets highlight UF's weekend of official visitors
The Florida Gators will have two more weekends left to host official visitors before National Signing Day arrives on Feb. 5.
A few days prior to NSD, Florida will be gearing up to welcome UGA commit Sedrick Van Pran and Daleville (Al.) running back Jalen White on campus for a multi-day stay.
As for this upcoming weekend, Dan Mullen's staff is slated to roll out the red carpet for over a half-dozen prospects, including a pair of Rivals100 targets.
GatorsTerritory has a full preview of which recruits will be stepping foot on UF's campus in the coming days and where they stand with the program at this time.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news