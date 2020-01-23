The Florida Gators will have two more weekends left to host official visitors before National Signing Day arrives on Feb. 5.

A few days prior to NSD, Florida will be gearing up to welcome UGA commit Sedrick Van Pran and Daleville (Al.) running back Jalen White on campus for a multi-day stay.

As for this upcoming weekend, Dan Mullen's staff is slated to roll out the red carpet for over a half-dozen prospects, including a pair of Rivals100 targets.

GatorsTerritory has a full preview of which recruits will be stepping foot on UF's campus in the coming days and where they stand with the program at this time.